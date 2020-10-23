Community must step up to save historic property in Fulshear from demolition

A historic home in Fulshear, Texas is on the verge of being demolished.

The house was built in the 1880s for men working on the railroad, and remains the only structure in the city designated as “historic.”

Yet, Fulshear’s city council is ready to tear it down because it’s too expensive to save, at least with public funds, according to some city leaders.

“It’s the only building that’s been here because of the fire in 1910 that’s still around,” Mayor Aaron Groff said.

“Isn’t that enough to hold on to it, that one last one?” questioned KPRC reporter Joel Eisenbaum.

“Well you know, it goes back to: Do the residents value this?” Groff said.

The structure is dilapidated, less than 2,000 sq. feet, and has served numerous purposes over the years, including a brothel.

The estimates on returning the property to better conditions vary widely. But on the top end, the totals near $750,000 for full restoration.

In the 1940′s, Patsy Sabrsula lived there as a young girl. Now, 84, she wants the city to save it.

“I would like to see some history remain here in Fulshear,” Sabrsula said.

In 2016, the home was moved to its current location at Frances Smart City Park.

Sonya Simmons, a local realtor, resident and member of both the city’s historic preservation commission, is doing everything she can to save the structure.

“History, parks, arts: It’s all that makes a good lifestyle in the city,” she said.

But Simmons has a tall task ahead of her, trying to raise $150,000 in pledged donations before the city’s Nov. 17 deadline.

After that date, the building could be razed. The city wants proof that there is interest in private entities stepping forward to fund the renovation.

Simmons, who believes the cost estimates for restoration are overblown, is asking anyone and everyone who is interested in preserving Texas history to contribute to help reach the goal.

You can contribute here.