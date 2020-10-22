Update on I-610/Highway 59 construction project

HOUSTON – There has been great progress with the I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project.

The new I-69 northbound connector ramp to I-610 southbound was recently opened. This included the opening of the Fournace exit from the connector ramp. Motorists coming from Sugarland that want to go to Bellaire, for example, could use this exit ramp without having to get onto I-610.

Currently, crews are working on the demolition of the old I-69 northbound connector ramp to I-610 southbound. This will allow for the work to progress on the IH 610 northbound to IH 69 southbound connector.

The new I-610 southbound exit to Fournace and the new I-610 southbound entrance ramp from Hildalgo/ Westheimer opened earlier this summer.

Looking ahead

The IH 69 northbound frontage road between I-610 West Loop and Newcastle is estimated to be completed soon. This also includes the Newcastle Dr. intersection.

The IH 610 southbound entrance ramp from Fournace was recently closed to continue work in the area.

Major work for the IH 610 northbound to I-69 southbound connector ramp and the I-610 southbound to I-69 northbound connector ramp will continue.

TXDOT is making great progress and taking every opportunity to accelerate work where they can. The goal has always been to complete this project as quickly as possible while also minimizing impacts to the traveling public.

The estimated completion date is still 2024.