Need a job? More than 1,300 jobs at City of Houston virtual employment fair

HOUSTON – Registration is still open for City of Houston’s Turnaround Houston Readiness Fair.

More than 40 hiring employers, including the City of Houston are looking to fill more than 1,300 full- and part-time positions at Turnaround Houston, an initiative created by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2016 and has brought in more than 2,000 job seekers since its inception, according to the City’s website.

The Virtual Readiness fair will provide job training and job search skills to eliminate barriers to employment and to provide actual job opportunities, said District D council member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz.

Combining the elements of a job fair and a resource center, this year’s Turnaround Houston event is being held in a virtual format this year. Job seekers can connect via chat with hiring managers and company representatives, and find information on job readiness tools and continuing education.

The virtual job fair is happening Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Job seekers can register by clicking here.