Mother, boyfriend sentenced to decades in prison for abuse, starvation of 12-year-old son

HOUSTON – Angela Cassidy and her Boyfriend, Troy hall, were found guilty of injury to a child and sentenced to decades in prison for their involvement in the abuse and starvation of her 12-year old son.

“This case just shows us there is evil in this world,” said Shanna Redwine, chief of the special victim’s division at the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Redwine said the abuse and starvation took place over a 2-year span.

The 12-year old was put in a diaper and strangled and beaten, prosecutors said.

“He was locked in a room in a trailer, restraints were used on him, handcuffs were used we found evidence of that in our investigation and that ultimately physically abused repeatedly and not fed,” Redwine said.

The 12-year old was being held in an RV at the Cut N Shoot RV park but on May 15, 2019, he managed to escape.

At the time of his escape, he weighed only 50 pounds.

“He found the strength and found the courage to run and to ask for help and a good Samaritan saw him, frankly, put herself in danger to step in and to make sure he would never have to go back to that home,” Redwine said.

Hall pled guilty to the abuse and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. Cassidy was sentenced to 40 years in prison for her involvement.

“Angela Cassidy had taken this child to multiple doctors (and) never reported the abuse, which she knew was going on never sought any help,” Redwine said.

The child is now in the care of Child Protective Services and is said to be doing much better and slowly gaining weight, according to prosecutors.