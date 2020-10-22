Mattress Mack converts part of Gallery Furniture into trade school, charter school

HOUSTON – Houston icon Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has stepped up once again to help our community.

On Thursday, Mattress Mack converted part of Gallery Furniture into a trade and a charter school complete with childcare and life coaches.

The goal of this program is to help Houstonians get the skills they need to move up in the workforce.

If the program, which located at the North Freeway Gallery Furniture, is successful, Mattress Mack said they will consider expanding it to the location in Fort Bend County.

McIngvale is widely known for his community efforts and philanthropic work across Houston.