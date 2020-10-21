Police searching for man accused of sexually abusing Houston child for more than 3 years

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man who they said sexually abused a child at a Houston address for more than three years.

Police said Luis Ernesto Gonzalez, 49, is wanted on the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. The abuse happened between May 2016 and October 2019 in the 7600 block of Barberton Drive, police said.

During an investigation, police said the child made an outcry of sexual abuse and that detectives learned Gonzalez continuously sexually abused the victim.

Gonzalez is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.