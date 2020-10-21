Here is some help for families struggling to pay rent

HOUSTON – If you or someone you know is behind on rent and struggling to keep a roof over their family’s heads, let them know about RaiseUp Families.

The Houston non-profit organization is looking for more clients to offer a hand up through a 9-month program. If your family is chosen, you will receive help with rent, utilities, transportation and childcare while going through budgeting workshops and counseling.

To qualify, your family must:

1. Be behind with rent

2. Have one adult family member in the household physically and legally able to work

3. Not have abuse issues, such as alcohol/drug problems or domestic violence

4. Have one or more children living in the household who are pre-K-12th grade

Or

5. Have one or more children in the household participating in the HeadStart Program

You can fill out an online pre-screen form here or call case managers Denise at 713-973-8083, ext. 102 or Rose at 713-973-8083, ext 103 to make an appointment to discuss whether or not the program is a good fit.

How you can help

Raise Up Families is holding a virtual event online Wednesday, Oct. 21st from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a silent and live auction you can participate in online. Text “FAMILIES” to 72727 to register.