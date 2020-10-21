Former HISD teacher accused of sexual assault in custody

HOUSTON – A former HISD teacher accused of sexually assaulting elementary students is in custody.

Wilbert Sequerios, 55, stood in front of a judge for the first time Wednesday morning.

“He did turn himself in by calling the police himself,” said the court attorney.

Sequerios was booked into the jail Tuesday night. He’s charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.

According to court documents, he sexually assaulted several third-graders inside his classroom at Northside Elementary School, some dating back to 2016.

Sequerios was also the school’s soccer coach.

Prosecutors believe there are more victims and urge them to come forward.

“They are safe to come forward your status in this country does not matter,” said Johna Stallings with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “We are interested in holding this offender accountable for each and every victim that he may have sexually assaulted.”

HISD sent KPRC2 a statement that said the district is cooperating with the investigation.

Sequerios' bond was set at $300,000.