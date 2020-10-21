CVS Health hiring thousands across the U.S.; Here’s how you can get an online job tryout

HOUSTON – CVS Health said this week that it is recruiting qualified candidates to fill 15,000 jobs across the nation.

The company said the new and existing positions will help it continue to respond to the needs of communities across the country during the fall and winter months when the incidences of COVID-19 and the flu are expected to increase.

More than 10,000 of the new roles are for full- and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians at CVS Pharmacy locations and will be filled as soon as possible, helping increase support for patients and fellow pharmacy professionals. Many of the positions are temporary with the possibility of becoming permanent.

The company is also advocating for an expanded scope of practice that would allow trained pharmacy technicians to administer COVID-19 vaccinations under the supervision of an immunization-certified pharmacist.

“As an integral part of the health care system, pharmacy technicians can help fill the urgent need to safely and quickly scale distribution of a vaccine and extend the capacity of the health care workforce to address the pandemic,” a news release said.

Working under the direct supervision of a licensed pharmacist, CVS Health pharmacy technicians process prescriptions, dispense medications, provide information to customers or health professionals and perform administrative tasks. They also administer COVID-19 tests at more than 4,000 drive-thru testing sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations across the country.

Additional on-site roles that are part of the company’s recruiting effort include pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, member benefit case professionals, and distribution center employees.

CVS Health is also recruiting for several thousand work-from-home customer service representative positions across the country, with hundreds of openings in several markets, including: Indianapolis, Indiana; Kansas City, Missouri; Knoxville, Tennessee; Mt. Prospect, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and San Antonio, Texas. These full-time opportunities start at 30 hours per week and offer a flexible schedule for people seeking to quickly get back to work. Candidates for these opportunities can apply online and take an online virtual job tryout.