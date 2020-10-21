Ask 2: Is there a new public dumpster by 249?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is there a new public dumpster by 249?

Answer: Precinct 4′s public dumpster has moved. The dumpster previously located on Spring Cypress Road in Spring is now located at Service Center Road in Tomball off of State Highway 249 on the southbound frontage road, south of Alice.

Here’s the information:

Hours of operation: Mon. - Sat. from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Phone number: 832-927-4444

