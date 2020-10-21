Ask 2: How can I get to a voting poll if I don’t have a car?

HOUSTON – Question: How can I get to a voting poll if I don’t have a car?

Answer: Agencies around town are offering free rides to the polls.

Here are a few we gathered information on:

Metro

If you’re registered to vote, you can take advantage of a FREE round-trip to the polls on the following METRO services:

Local Bus

METRORail

METRORapid

METROLift paratransit (available to METROLift-eligible customers only)

You can get more information at www.ridemetro.org.

BCycle

Early voting is here, and BCycle can get you to your nearest polling location while the lines are still short.

What you need to know about BCycle’s free rides:

If you are checking out a BCycle at a kiosk, use promo code: 1103

If you are using the mobile app to check out, use promo code: 1103APP

All trips are free for the first 30 minutes -- standard overage fees will still apply

Codes can be used as many times as needed through Monday

Local funeral homes providing limos to the polls on Election Day

The National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association (NFDMA) has partnered with the National Urban League to do just that and provide free Limousine rides to the polls on Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The primary focus will be on senior citizens, over the age of 55, but no request for transportation will be denied. Masks will be required by drivers as well as passengers and cleaning measures will be taken.

Houston funeral homes participating include:

Allen Dave Funeral Home & Crematorium

Ross Mortuary

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.