Ask 2: How can I get to a voting poll if I don’t have a car?

HOUSTON – Question: How can I get to a voting poll if I don’t have a car?
Answer: Agencies around town are offering free rides to the polls.
Here are a few we gathered information on:
Metro
If you’re registered to vote, you can take advantage of a FREE round-trip to the polls on the following METRO services:
- Local Bus
- METRORail
- METRORapid
- METROLift paratransit (available to METROLift-eligible customers only)
You can get more information at www.ridemetro.org.
BCycle
Early voting is here, and BCycle can get you to your nearest polling location while the lines are still short.
What you need to know about BCycle’s free rides:
- If you are checking out a BCycle at a kiosk, use promo code: 1103
- If you are using the mobile app to check out, use promo code: 1103APP
- All trips are free for the first 30 minutes -- standard overage fees will still apply
- Codes can be used as many times as needed through Monday
Local funeral homes providing limos to the polls on Election Day
The National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association (NFDMA) has partnered with the National Urban League to do just that and provide free Limousine rides to the polls on Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The primary focus will be on senior citizens, over the age of 55, but no request for transportation will be denied. Masks will be required by drivers as well as passengers and cleaning measures will be taken.
Houston funeral homes participating include:
- Allen Dave Funeral Home & Crematorium
- Ross Mortuary
Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.
_