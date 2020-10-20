County officials approve 2 new early voting locations in Spring

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Harris County officials have approved two new early voting locations in Spring Monday.

Pct. 3 Commissioner James Noack, the county elections department and Pct. 4 Commissioner James Metts, the Commissioner Court unanimously approved the locations during a special session.

The early voting locations will be located at the Spring Creek Greenway Nature Center, 1300 Riley Fuzzel Road, and the East Montgomery County Courthouse, 21130 Highway 59 South.

Officials said both locations will open at 9 a.m. during early voting.

Here is the following schedule for voting locations:

Oct. 20-24: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Noon - 5 p.m.

Oct. 26-30: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

For more information, call 281-367-3977.