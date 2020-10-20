Bellaire High School closes campus Tuesday after positive COVID-19 case

HOUSTON – Bellaire High School will close its campus Tuesday following a positive COVID-19 case Monday, according to school officials.

The school has not identified the person who tested positive or any details but said they are self-isolating at home. All students will switch to virtual learning during Tuesday’s closure.

School officials said Houston Independent School District’s Health and Medical Services department has begun a case investigation. The school has contacted all individuals who were in close contact with the person with COVID-19 while on campus and has been asked to quarantine for 14 days, officials said.

Bellaire High School released the following letter to parents:

This letter is to notify you that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was present at Bellaire High School today. Due to privacy requirements, we will not release the name of the individual or any other identifying details. The affected individual is now self-isolating at home.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus is thought to spread mainly between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet for more than 15 minutes. Houston ISD’s Health and Medical Services department has begun a case investigation. We have contacted all individuals determined to be in close contact with the person with COVID-19 while on campus. These individuals who were identified as close contacts will remain off campus until the end of their quarantine (14 days after their last exposure to the person with COVID-19) to ensure they do not have the virus. If you or your child have not received notice of close contact and the need to quarantine, then you or your child was not identified as a close contact.

Symptoms usually appear 2-14 days after exposure. Symptoms can vary from mild to severe, and how long they last differ for each person. Some people can test positive for the virus without ever having any symptoms. If you or your child begin experiencing any of these symptoms in a way that is not normal, please contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 symptoms:

Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.00 F

Loss of taste or smell

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Headache

Chills

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Shaking or exaggerated shivering

Significant muscle pain or ache

Diarrhea

Nausea or vomiting

Houston ISD’s Communicable Disease Plan (CDP) details numerous health and safety protocols that have been implemented, such as daily self- screening for symptoms, frequent hand sanitizing, wearing of face masks, social distancing where feasible, installation of desk/table shields, and enhanced cleaning and sanitization of buildings. In addition, when an individual tests positive for COVID-19, affected areas will be deep cleaned and decontaminated, and all individuals associated with the campus will be notified.

Houston ISD remains committed to a safe learning environment for all students and staff. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Health and Medical Services Department at 713.556.7280.