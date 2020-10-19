VIDEO: Bat-wielding robber smashes glass door at Burger King

HOUSTON – Houston law enforcement are searching for a man who broke into an east Houston Burger King restaurant with a bat, terrorized an employee and robbed the store back in September.

The robbery happened on Sept. 16 around 11 p.m. The man is seen on video breaking the glass door with a baseball bat. Once inside, the man approached an employee and threatened to hit her with the bat if she did not tell him where the money was. The employee then pointed at the cash register, at which time the suspect grabbed the cash drawer, dropped it on the ground, and then removed the money from it. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

Police say the man was described to them as a young Hispanic male wearing a blue pullover, shorts, white shoes and blue face mask.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org