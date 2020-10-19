TODAY is looking for Houston families to join the show for epic Halloween special.

HOUSTON – Houstonians can enter to participate in an unforgettable Halloween celebration with the “TODAY” show.

During the week of October 26, the #MyTODAYPlaza crowd will be filled with families in costume joining the show live from their homes. The show wants families to bring out their most creative costumes: the more original, the better!

Since this year’s event is virtual, participants can also decorate the space around them.

All costumes and decorations must be family-friendly.

A TODAY producer will be in touch with selected families. Those families will be asked to join the show live from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. EDT on days to be determined during the week of October 26.

If you’re interested in participating, fill out this form.