‘Safe Walk Home’ Northside program returns as students return to in-person HISD school year

HOUSTON – As HISD’s schools begin their in-person school year Monday, ‘Safe Walk Home’ Northside continues its mission of making the community safe for students who walk to and from school.

The program started in 2017, one year after an 11-year-old student named Josue Flores was tragically stabbed to death on May 17, 2016. Leaders and community members will welcome students as they arrive at school Monday.

‘Safe Walk Home’ Northside will include Congressmember Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressmember Sylvia Garcia, Senator Carol Alvarado, Commissioner Adrian Garcia, HISD Trustee Elizabeth Santos and representatives from HISD PD, Metro PD, Pct 6 Constable and HPD, as they kick off the first day of in-person school for Marshall Middle School and other HISD campuses with a focus on student and community safety.