Man found shot and dumped in a creek: This is what investigators know so far

HOUSTON – Authorities are working to learn more information after the body of a man was found in a southwest Houston creek.

Police said officers discovered the man’s body around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at a creek near Beechnut Street and Corporate Drive.

The body had gunshot wounds and police said they were informed that the victim had been shot and dumped in the creek.

Authorities believe the victim was in his 30s. His identity has not yet been confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-(TIPS) 8477.