Lakewood Church resumes in-person services today

HOUSTON, Texas – Worshipers filled Lakewood Church Sunday for the first in-person services since March.

“I feel awesome," said Tina Clark. “It’s just great to be in the house of the lord, even though we worship online. It just feels great to be worshiping with everybody.”

The megachurch limited capacity to 25-percent, which is about 4,000 people.

“Everything that this pandemic has kept from us, it’s not gonna keep this from us today,” said Rosalinda Idlebird.

Idlebird has attended Lakewood Church for many years.

“I’m happy," said Idlebird. “Even though we can pray at home or wherever you are, but being among a bunch of other worshipers.”

All worshipers are required to wear a mask.

There are signs and markers reminding people to social distance and keep two seats between each group.

Lakewood Church has taken safety measures, including installing touch-less options in the restrooms and a UV-light on the escalators to disinfect the handrails.

The bookstore is closed, and classes are cancelled.

“The key is I think, not to be overcome with fear," said Velma Marlin. “We believe God will protect us and we’re gonna do what’s reasonable. We’re gonna do our part.”

For those who plan on attending a service in the future, people must first pre-register on the church’s website at https://www.lakewoodchurch.com/

Lakewood Church was also offering services online, as well.