HPD: 1 person injured in wrong-way crash near downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – 1 person was hurt in a head-on, wrong-way crash that occurred near downtown Houston early Sunday morning.

At around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Allen Parkway on reports of a major accident. On arrival, they located a sedan and a truck that had collided. A man in the sedan was pinned inside the vehicle.

Firefighters managed to cut the man from the sedan, and transported him to a nearby trauma center.

An officer at the scene said the sedan driver had been traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes prior to the crash.

Police are investigating the crash as a DWI incident. The truck driver was taken into custody at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.