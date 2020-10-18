74ºF

Harry Potter-themed pop-up bar opens in downtown Houston

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

FILE - NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 04: Comic Con attendees in cosplay pose as Harry Potter and Hermoine Granger outside of the 2018 New York Comic Con on October 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images) (2018 Daniel Zuchnik)

HOUSTON – Cheers for the Harry Potter fanatics?

The pop-up bar and restaurant inspired by the beloved franchise will set up at the venue formerly known as The Capitol at St. Germain in downtown Houston. The Muggle-less Bar opened October 16 and will run through November 8 at 711 Main Street.

Customers can expect a wizard-inspired food menu and book-inspired alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks like Butter Beer and Polyjuice Potion.

The Muggle-less Bar allows guests to experience 2-hour magical schooling of witchcraft & wizardry experience, along with events like trivia nights and live entertainment. The establishment is a family-friendly space for teens and kids on Thursdays to Sundays until 8:30 p.m.

Customers can participate in cosplay contests on Fridays and Saturdays.

The installation is decked with Instagram-worthy photo spaces.

Tickets are available, here.

