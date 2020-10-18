Harry Potter-themed pop-up bar opens in downtown Houston

HOUSTON – Cheers for the Harry Potter fanatics?

The pop-up bar and restaurant inspired by the beloved franchise will set up at the venue formerly known as The Capitol at St. Germain in downtown Houston. The Muggle-less Bar opened October 16 and will run through November 8 at 711 Main Street.

Customers can expect a wizard-inspired food menu and book-inspired alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks like Butter Beer and Polyjuice Potion.

The Muggle-less Bar allows guests to experience 2-hour magical schooling of witchcraft & wizardry experience, along with events like trivia nights and live entertainment. The establishment is a family-friendly space for teens and kids on Thursdays to Sundays until 8:30 p.m.

Customers can participate in cosplay contests on Fridays and Saturdays.

The installation is decked with Instagram-worthy photo spaces.

Tickets are available, here.