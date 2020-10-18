Community holds bike ride, block party to honor George Floyd

HOUSTON – Family and friends continue to celebrate George Floyd after what would have been his 47th birthday.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis and about 40 bicyclists rode 16 and a half miles in honor of Floyd.

The riders stopped at a mural dedicated to Floyd in Third Ward, where family and friends had already gathered for a block party.

Floyd died in May after a Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

The four ex-officers involved face charges ranging from second-degree murder to manslaughter.