HPD: Houston police officer suffers minor injuries in overnight crash

HOUSTON, Texas – A Houston police officer sustained minor injuries in a crash that occurred in Houston’s Sunnyside neighborhood overnight.

The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of Scott Street.

The officer was traveling northbound on Scott Street in her patrol vehicle when a southbound driver failed to yield to the officer and attempted to make a turn, ultimately striking the patrol vehicle, according to an officer at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators neither vehicle was speeding at the time of the crash.

The officer sustained a minor injury to her right leg in the impact and was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

The civilian driver complained of minor head, back and neck pain, according to an officer at the scene.

Police are investigating the crash as a DWI incident.

