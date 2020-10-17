HISD preparing to welcome some students back to campuses for in-person learning

HOUSTON – On Monday, the largest school district in Texas will reopen its campuses by bringing back some students for the first time this semester.

Some parents are choosing to keep their kids at home, during the pandemic and others are ready to send their kids back to the classroom.

The district released a 26-page reopening plan and a 133-page communicable disease plan, which includes measures for face-to-face learning, temperature checks for students and guidelines for the lunchroom.

“We are very excited and will still be cautious,” said HISD Superintendent, Grenita Lathan.

Lathan said she and countless others are preparing to welcome thousands of students back to campuses for in-person learning.

“Message to parents is number one we are prepared,” she said.

First grade student Adeline Van Burkleo said she is excited about going back to school.

“Seeing my teacher in person and just going back,” she said.

Her mother, Liz Van Burkleo, said virtual learning has been great, but her daughter misses connecting with her teacher and interacting with her friends.

“Today she finished school at 9am and so it’s just been a bit of a challenge to keep her busy and keep her excited about it,” Liz Van Burkleo said.

But not everyone is ready to bring their kids back. Margarita falcon has two students in the district.

“My oldest daughter is a dialysis patient, my mother who I come in contact with a lot is elderly and my brother has health issues for our family it’s best for us to stay at home,” she said.

Some of the guidelines include, wearing a face mask and there will also be social distancing in the lunchroom.

“For the most part lunch some campuses will have kids eating lunch in the cafeteria some in the classroom and some will have students eating outside it’s all contingent on the number of students that actually return face to face,” Lathan said.

She said parents cannot drop off lunches or personal items.

If a student shows symptom of the virus at school, a teacher will send them to the campus nurse for evaluation.

Lathan said the district is still discussing a COVID-19 testing policy.