Galveston County judge signs executive order allowing $1,000 fine against poll workers who turn away maskless voters

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry signed an executive order Friday protecting residents' right to vote. The county will enforce a $1,000 fine against poll workers who turn away voters who don’t wear a mask.

Henry said he signed the order after several county residents were turned away from the polls because they were not wearing a mask.

He also admitted that he was also turned away from voting because he refused to wear a mask.

“Voter suppression and voter intimidation will not be condoned in Galveston County for any reason,” Henry said during the press conference.