64ºF

Local News

Galveston County judge signs executive order allowing $1,000 fine against poll workers who turn away maskless voters

Tags: Galveston County, Galveston, Mark Henry, voting, COVID-19, coronavirus
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry talks about Hurricane Laura during an Aug. 26, 2020, news conference.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry talks about Hurricane Laura during an Aug. 26, 2020, news conference. (KPRC)

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry signed an executive order Friday protecting residents' right to vote. The county will enforce a $1,000 fine against poll workers who turn away voters who don’t wear a mask.

Henry said he signed the order after several county residents were turned away from the polls because they were not wearing a mask.

He also admitted that he was also turned away from voting because he refused to wear a mask.

“Voter suppression and voter intimidation will not be condoned in Galveston County for any reason,” Henry said during the press conference.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.