Fort Bend ISD issues warning about lookalike district website; What users need to know

HOUSTON – Fort Bend Independent School District issued a warning to parents Thursday about a fake website that looks like the school’s page.

The district said it received reports of a fraudulent website that looks like the Fort Bend ISD website and is attempting to get password information from users.

The official webpage to change your password information is my.fortbendisd.com.

“We want to remind staff, parents and students to remain vigilant and pay close attention when typing a web address, clicking a link or visiting a website,” the district said in a news release. “In this case, the fake website has a similar web address; however, the fake web address is missing a period in the URL.”

If you accidentally visited or have provided login credentials to the fraudulent website, Fort Bend ISD is encouraging people to change your account password immediately at the official FBISD website my.fortbendisd.com or contact the Customer Support Center at 281-634-1300 for assistance.