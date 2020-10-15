Houston City Council passes ordinance to ban parking on bike lanes

HOUSTON – Houston City Council has passed an ordinance Thursday that prohibits vehicles to park in dedicated bicycle lanes.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, who listened to bicyclists, said in a statement the city is taking a step further to protect the designated bike lanes for Houstonians to enjoy.

“The ordinance is an opportunity to promote safety and educate those who park in dedicated bicycle lanes without realizing how it impedes access," Mayor Turner said in a statement. “Together, we can balance the needs of drivers and bicyclists in our city.”

Violators will be fined $100 and have the option to take a Bicycle Friendly Driver Training Class to have the fine waived on the first violation. A flyer will be distributed to vehicles parking on the bike lanes during a 90-day warning period, however no word on when the 90-day period will start.

The ordinance will not have required signage and does not apply to on-street bikeways where travel lanes are shared by vehicles and bicyclists and on city-permitted on-street parking such as Washington Avenue, the city said in the news release.

The ordinance is also a commitment by the city of Houston to become a bike-friendly city by the year 2027, according to the release.