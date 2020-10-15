Homeowner shaken, driver hospitalized after dump truck crashes intro Harris County home

HIGHLANDS, Texas – A woman is shaken and a man has been taken to a hospital after that man lost control of his dump truck and crashed into an east Harris County home.

The incident happened around 2:25 a.m. Thursday on South Main Street near Faith Street in the Highlands area, authorities said.

Deputies said the truck was traveling northbound on South Main Street when the driver came across low hanging power lines. He attempted to swerve out of the way but lost control of the truck, swerved off the roadway and crashed into the front porch.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to find the crash had damaged part of the easement and caused a tree to go through the front cabin.

Neighbor Gary Stewart said he and his wife heard a loud noise and he got up to investigate. When he looked out the window, Stewart said he red from the truck and smoke coming from the radiator.

Stewart said he told his wife to call 911 and ran outside to check on the driver and his neighbor.

“I went over there and checked the driver, (but) I didn’t want to get to close because there was a lot of blood all in the cab and on the door,” Stewart said. “I started yelling at him and got no response, so I checked on the 93-year-old lady that lives there. She didn’t answer, so I called someone else from church who had her number to come and check on her and they were able to. She was shaken up.”

Authorities said the driver of the truck was located walking southbound on Main Street towards I-10. He was transported by ambulance to LBJ Hospital for his injuries.

The homeowner was not injured, but she is now staying with another neighbor because her power was knocked out by the crash, authorities said.