Fort Bend County resolves early voting issues, county judge says

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Early voting was going smoother in Fort Bend County Wednesday, a day after issues caused major delays.

“It was wonderful. No problems at all,” said Mary Lilly.

Fort Bend County residents headed to the polls for the second day of early voting and people were pleased.

“(It was)very simple, very easy and they were very helpful and friendly to her,” said Khadijah Muhammad.

The Harveys arrived to the Chasewood Community Center in Missouri City at 6 a.m. Wednesday, which was two hours before the polls opened.

“It went well. We were here to vote so no matter what went down, we were going to vote,” said Wanda Harvey.

A computer glitch at numerous county locations caused major delays yesterday.

County Judge KP George said the wrong date was in the system and he has ordered a full investigation.

On Wednesday morning he tweeted, “All the machines are up and running.”

But, there was still a long line outside the Chasewood Community Center.

An election official said the main reason was because they only had one computer to check in voters.

“Only one person checking people in and the process is moving so just be patient and we’ll get through it,” said Lawrence Harvey.

KPRC2 reached out to Judge George and he said the county was sending another kiosk for check-in and two more express voter machines.

George also extended voting hours until 7 p.m. through Saturday this week.

KPRC2 received complaints about the voting location at Hightower High School saying the elderly were forced to walk up high stairs to vote.

However, voters said an elevator was available.