64ºF

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Firefighters responding to massive fire at apartment complex under construction in Katy area

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Apartment Fire, Fire, Katy

KATY, Texas – Firefighters are responding to a massive fire at an apartment building in Katy Wednesday.

Officials said the blaze broke out around 6:45 a.m. at Partnership Way and Texas 99. According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the apartment building appears to be under construction.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the fire will have a big impact on area traffic. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: