WATCH LIVE: Firefighters responding to massive fire at apartment complex under construction in Katy area

KATY, Texas – Firefighters are responding to a massive fire at an apartment building in Katy Wednesday.

Officials said the blaze broke out around 6:45 a.m. at Partnership Way and Texas 99. According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the apartment building appears to be under construction.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the fire will have a big impact on area traffic. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

