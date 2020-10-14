Bars outside of Harris County prepare to reopen to 50% capacity Wednesday

RICHMOND, Texas – On Wednesday, Lisa Aprea spent her morning getting Sunrise Sports Bar ready for customers in Fort Bend County. It’s a routine she hasn’t done for nearly seven months.

“It’s good to be back, property taxes are due,” said Aprea

Gov. Greg Abbott said bars in Texas could reopen on today at 50% if the county judge signed off. Montgomery and Fort Bend county judges gave bars the greenlight. However, the Harris County judge did not.

Aprea said she is looking forward to spending time with regular customers again.

“It’s a neighborhood bar, so it’s all these little communities, subdivisions and they become your family… Let’s hope that everyone behaves, follows protocol and we don’t get shutdown ever again,” said Aprea.

With bars still shutdown in Harris County, Aprea hopes more customers come to visit her in Richmond.