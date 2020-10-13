Technical glitch causes widespread early voting delays in Fort Bend County

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Several people showed up for early voting in Harris County Tuesday, and some even endured technical glitches.

“After a two-hour delay, I voted,” said Glen Green. “They were saying computer issues all over the county. I called other locations and they were saying they were running through people.”

Green arrived to the Chasewood Community Center in Missouri City at 5 a.m. Tuesday and waited for more than 4 hours to vote.

“The elections board they could’ve had more people out to help them technically so they could resolve problems quickly,” said Green.

Jessica Thomas is pregnant and scheduled to deliver her baby on Wednesday, so she was patient.

“I’m due tomorrow morning, so I was trying to decide if I was going to stay, but I wanted to go ahead and get my vote in and make it count, so I decided to stay,” said Thomas.

Thomas said it was disappointing to see others leave because of the long wait.

“It was just disappointing to see some people left and I’m wondering are those people are gonna make it back in to vote, or they’re not gonna vote this year,” said Thomas.

Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George said he was also disappointed when he noticed the problems while voting at the Smart Financial Centre on Wednesday morning. He said that while he has very little to do with how elections are run in the county, he wants to investigate what happened so that it can be prevented in the future.