Man, 25, sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas – A 25-year-old man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Tomball on Jan. 21, 2018, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Glenis Dionicio Cordova-Lopez, also known as Fernando Lopez, was sentenced Monday for aggravated assault of a child.

“I want to thank the first Harris County jury since COVID began for showing up, listening to the testimony, reviewing all the evidence, and finding a sexual predator guilty,” Ogg said. “I am glad his victim knows that she was believed and that he will serve a long prison sentence for his crimes against her. The 60 years he received is still not as long as the lifetime pain she will face as a result of his brutality.”

Cordova-Lopez attacked the girl while staying with the girl’s family in Tomball, prosecutors said. The girl reported the assault to family members and was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital where she was examined, according to prosecutors.

Cordova-Lopez also had a prior domestic violence conviction in Idaho for attempted kidnapping, according to the DA’s Office.