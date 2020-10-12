Southwest to soon fly out of IAH and Hobby, airport official says

HOUSTON – Southwest Airlines will soon fly out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, an Houston airports official announced on Twitter Monday.

Service is anticipated to begin in the first half of 2021, according to a news release about the announcement.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Mario Diaz, director of Aviation - Houston Airports, shared this statement:

“Houston Airports is excited to soon welcome Southwest Airlines to George Gush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) -- the nation’s number one Skytrax ranked airport. Southwest Airlines will continue its exceptional service and operations out of WillIam P. Hobby Airport (HOU), and its new service out of IAH will only complement its current offerings. Houston Airports supports and applauds this decision by Southwest Airlines to grow air service offerings in Houston during a time when air carriers are doing what they can to recover from the effects of the pandemic and once again reach a point of profitability.”

The announcement also included word that service would be expanded in Chicago as well. Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) will be added for service alongside existing service from the carrier’s longtime Chicago home, Midway International Airport (MDW).

“Southwest owes decades of success to our employees and customers who have supported our business in Chicago and Houston,” said Gary Kelly, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Southwest Airlines. “Today’s announcement furthers our commitment to both cities as we add service to share Southwest’s value and Hospitality with more leisure and business travelers.”