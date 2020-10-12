COVIDsomnia driving people to buy into sleep help

HOUSTON – Emotions like stress, worry, anxiety are known to lead to sleep loss.

Ironically, sleeping is what can also help with mood, reducing anxiety, improving your immune system and coping with challenges. While Texas ranks high for sleep struggles, the pandemic has made it worse.

For Khaliah Guillory, her passion is helping busy moms, professionals and plain stressed-out people get better rest.

“I am on a mission to solve the $411 billion (with a B) U.S. economic loss due to sleep deprivation,” Guillory said.

Her business, Nap Bar Houston, is a Galleria brick-and-mortar that allowed people to pay for a safe, clean sleep space. Since it’s deemed “non-essential” she’s currently closed and revamping her business model to an online subscription where she ships items that can assist with a better night’s rest.

“Here is the better sleep box,” Guillory explained. “There’s also a soy-based candle inside the box as well as our vegan pillow mist which is ‘pillow talk’ and also a sleep mask.”

Sleep experts say these small tokens can help you wind down and along with healthy sleep habits, you can sleep.

How can you curb COVID-19-induced insomnia?

Here are tips from MD Anderson’s Sleep Center Director: