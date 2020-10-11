HPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – A motorcyclist was killed in an early morning crash Sunday in northwest Houston.

At around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 17900 block of Tomball Parkway on a report of a crash. On arrival, units located a downed female motorcyclist.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said the woman had been traveling westbound on FM 1960. As she was making a left turn onto Tomball Parkway, a vehicle struck her.

The driver initially left the crash scene but returned, according to investigators.

Police are working to determine if alcohol played a role in the crash.