Father and 1-year-old son come to Houston after losing home in recent hurricanes

HOUSTON – Several people from Louisiana evacuated to Texas before and after Hurricane Delta stormed across the region. Many made the long trip to Houston to get out of harm’s way.

One such family was Justin Meche and his 1-year-old son Bryson. They arrived Saturday to an RV resort in south Houston because they had nowhere else to go.

Meche said both his home and his mother’s homes were already destroyed by Hurricane Laura, which hit near the same space as Delta only six weeks earlier.

“We have to redo everything. We tried to build back up (but) its already being torn away, all our tarps, what was left of my mom’s roof, that’s all gone," he said.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up to help the family in the rebuilding process.