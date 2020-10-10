HPD: 1 dead, another injured after being thrown from vehicle during violent crash

HOUSTON, Texas – A man was killed and a woman injured in an early morning crash, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 19500 block of Space Center Boulevard, near Nasa Road 1.

Police say the couple, who were visiting the area from out of town, crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a fence before crashing into a tree. The impact threw the pair from the vehicle. The man was thrown out the side of the vehicle and the woman was thrown through the windshield, according to the Houston Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.