Where to find your polling locations, sample ballots county by county

Houston , TX. – As we get closer to Election day on November 3rd, now is the time to make sure you’re familiar with your county’s polling procedures. While you can go to any location in your county during early voting, depending on where you live, you may have to report to your assigned precinct on election day to cast a ballot.

The bigger counties in our area are using voting centers now, which means you will have more options on election day. But no matter which county you live in, it’s best to look up your polling choices through your county clerk’s office, in case locations have changed since the last time you voted.

We’ve compiled a list of polling locations & sample ballots by county.

Harris County

Polling locations

Sample ballot

Ft. Bend County

Polling locations

Sample ballots

Brazoria County

Polling locations

Sample ballot

Chambers County

Polling locations

Sample ballots by precinct

Galveston County

Polling locations

Sample ballot access

Grimes County

Polling locations

Sample ballot

Liberty County

Polling locations

Sample ballot

Matagorda County

Polling locations & sample ballots

Montgomery County

Polling locations

Sample ballot

Polk County

Polling locations

Sample ballot

San Jacinto

Polling locations

Sample ballots

Waller County

Polling locations

Sample ballots

Wharton County

Polling locations

Sample ballots