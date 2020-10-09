PHOTO: Fire breaks out at Texas Renaissance Festival

HOUSTON – A fire broke out Friday on the Renaissance Festival grounds, according to a festival representative.

An area was evacuated around the festival as people tried to get the fire under control, according to the festival’s marketing manager, Marlena Solomon.

It’s unclear whether any one was hurt.

The area is not being evacuated, as the grounds are closed.

The Waller County Fire Marshall’s Office says three to four buildings were impacted and said Grimes County is handling the fire, though one Waller County fire department is assisting.