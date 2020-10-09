Kidnapping charge dropped against Katy highschooler

HOUSTON – Charges against a Katy high school student arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl were dropped Monday.

Authorities originally charged the 18-year-old with aggravated kidnapping after accusing him of abducting a 15-year-old girl who was walking her dog in a Katy Park last weekend.

According to court documents, the girl claimed the 18-year-old kidnapped her at gunpoint, gave her pills and then sexually assaulted her. The girl claimed that a 16-year-old male also joined in the attack on her.

Court records show that prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the charge, saying the case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at this time.

Now that charges have been dropped, KPRC 2 has opted to remove the name of the 18-year-old who was originally charged in this case.