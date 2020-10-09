Katy highschooler accused in kidnapping, sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

HOUSTON – An 18-year-old senior at Katy’s Paetow High School was charged in connection with the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, according to court documents.

The suspect, Zachary Bailey, appeared in court Thursday morning after being charged with aggravated kidnapping. His bond was set at $100,000.

According to court documents, the 15-year-old girl, who was walking her dog in a Katy park Sunday, told Harris County deputies that Bailey drove his truck along side her, pointed a pistol at her and ordered her to get in. She said he drove her to his house nearby, gave her pills and then sexually assaulted her, according to court records.

The girl told them while she was there, a 16-year-old student at Patricia E. Paetow High school joined them and also sexually assaulted her, according to court records.

By that time, the girl’s mother had called in a missing person report after she found the dog unattended at the park when she failed to return home Sunday evening, according to court records. On Monday, the girl said Bailey drove her to the 4700 block of Brighton Springs Lane in Katy and put her out on the street, according to court records.

She knocked on the nearest door, asked for help and was soon reunited with her parents, according to court records.

County detectives are still investigating the allegations of sex assault. Neither, Bailey or the 16-year-old, have been charged in connection with the sexual assault.