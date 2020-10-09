73ºF

Here’s what KPRC 2 reporters saw before Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana and near Southeast Texas

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Many Louisiana and Southeast Texas residents are bracing and preparing themselves before Hurricane Delta makes landfall Friday night.

As of 7 a.m. Friday morning, Delta had sustained winds of 120 mph with gusts to 150 mph. While the hurricane should weaken slightly prior to landfall, residents have been warned to stay vigilant and ready due to its possible impact. Delta will be the fourth hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana this year.

Here is what KPRC 2 reporters saw in parts of Louisiana and Texas ahead of landfall:

Galveston

Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana

