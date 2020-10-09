Here are the cheapest places to get a flu shot when you don’t have insurance

HOUSTON – If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, doctors say you should get it this month. The CDC recommends the annual flu vaccine for everyone six months and older. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors say protecting yourself against the flu is even more important. But getting everyone in your family vaccinated if you don’t have insurance can be expensive.
We checked the price for the flu vaccine at more than 10 pharmacies and medical clinics to find the least expensive options for you. Remember, if you have insurance, your flu shot is free. The Affordable Care Act requires your insurance provider to cover the cost.
The City of Houston Health Department offers flu shots on a sliding scale based on need. They are free up to $15 at one of three Houston health centers. You can call 832-393-5427 for more information and to schedule an appointment.
For a limited time, UT Physicians is offering flu shots for $19. Call to schedule your appointment. Here is a list of participating locations:
UT Physicians Multispecialty - The Heights
925 N. Shepherd
Houston, TX 77008
UT Physicians Family Practice - Bayshore
11452 Space Center Blvd.
Houston, TX 77059
UT Physicians Family Practice - Bellaire
5420 Dashwood, Suite 100
Houston, TX 77081
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Bellaire
6700 W. Loop South, Suite 520
Bellaire, TX 77401
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Cinco Ranch
23923 Cinco Ranch Blvd.
Katy, TX 77494
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Sienna
8810 Highway 6, Suite 100
Missouri City, TX 77459
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Greens
550 Greens Parkway, Suite 150
Houston, TX 77067
UT Physicians Pediatric Center - Cinco Ranch
10450 Spring Green Blvd., Suite B
Katy, TX 77494
UT Physicians Multispecialty - International District
10623 Bellaire Blvd., Suite C280
Houston, TX 77072
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Rosenberg
5115 Avenue H., Suite 701
Rosenberg, TX 77471
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Jensen
2620 E. Crosstimbers St., Suite 100
Houston, TX 77093
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Victory
7364 Antoine Dr.
Houston, TX 77088
Pharmacies priced lowest to highest
- Out of all of the private pharmacies we checked, Costco offers the flu vaccine at the lowest price. Costco flu vaccine: $19.99 for children 4 and up. You don’t need a Costco membership to get vaccinated here. Walk-ins are welcome or you can call to make an appointment.
- Walmart is the next cheapest. When you pick up a coupon at the pharmacy, you’ll pay $21 for the shot for people 7 and older. It’s also offering a special pharmacy hour from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesdays for seniors and those at-risk.
- CVS charges $25 for the flu vaccine for anyone three up to 64-years-old. Seniors 65 and older will pay $65. If you have a child under 3, CVS will still administer the vaccine to them, but you need to book the appointment at a CVS Minute Clinic. If you book your appointment online, you will get a $5 coupon off your next $20 purchase through Oct. 31st.
- When you book an appointment at a CVS inside a Target store, you will get that $5 off coupon to use on your next Target visit. The vaccine is $25.
- Walgreens will also give you points of your loyalty card that amount to $5 off your next $20 purchase, but the vaccine here will cost you $40.99.
- Flu vaccinations at HEB pharmacies are $24.99 for anyone 3 and up.
- The most expensive pharmacy we found for the flu vaccine is Kroger. People 7 to 49-years-old will pay $40. If you are 50 or older, the cost is $70.