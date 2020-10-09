Here are the cheapest places to get a flu shot when you don’t have insurance

HOUSTON – If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, doctors say you should get it this month. The CDC recommends the annual flu vaccine for everyone six months and older. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors say protecting yourself against the flu is even more important. But getting everyone in your family vaccinated if you don’t have insurance can be expensive.

We checked the price for the flu vaccine at more than 10 pharmacies and medical clinics to find the least expensive options for you. Remember, if you have insurance, your flu shot is free. The Affordable Care Act requires your insurance provider to cover the cost.

The City of Houston Health Department offers flu shots on a sliding scale based on need. They are free up to $15 at one of three Houston health centers. You can call 832-393-5427 for more information and to schedule an appointment.

For a limited time, UT Physicians is offering flu shots for $19. Call to schedule your appointment. Here is a list of participating locations:

UT Physicians Multispecialty - The Heights

925 N. Shepherd

Houston, TX 77008

UT Physicians Family Practice - Bayshore

11452 Space Center Blvd.

Houston, TX 77059

UT Physicians Family Practice - Bellaire

5420 Dashwood, Suite 100

Houston, TX 77081

UT Physicians Multispecialty - Bellaire

6700 W. Loop South, Suite 520

Bellaire, TX 77401

UT Physicians Multispecialty - Cinco Ranch

23923 Cinco Ranch Blvd.

Katy, TX 77494

UT Physicians Multispecialty - Sienna

8810 Highway 6, Suite 100

Missouri City, TX 77459

UT Physicians Multispecialty - Greens

550 Greens Parkway, Suite 150

Houston, TX 77067

UT Physicians Pediatric Center - Cinco Ranch

10450 Spring Green Blvd., Suite B

Katy, TX 77494

UT Physicians Multispecialty - International District

10623 Bellaire Blvd., Suite C280

Houston, TX 77072

UT Physicians Multispecialty - Rosenberg

5115 Avenue H., Suite 701

Rosenberg, TX 77471

UT Physicians Multispecialty - Jensen

2620 E. Crosstimbers St., Suite 100

Houston, TX 77093

UT Physicians Multispecialty - Victory

7364 Antoine Dr.

Houston, TX 77088

Pharmacies priced lowest to highest