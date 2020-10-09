Have you seen him? Dating app match beat woman, forced her into prostitution, authorities say

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a man they say attacked a woman he met on a dating app and then forced her into prostitution.

The Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office is looking for Thurman Canton, 34. He is now charged with trafficking of a person and compelling prostitution, second-degree felonies.

Investigators said a 23-year-old woman claimed she met Canton in May on an online dating app. When they met, authorities say he beat her up and then took her to a number of places and forced her to walk the streets soliciting sexual services. Authorities responded to her outcry for help on June 25.

The victim is connected with an advocate, so she has the opportunity to receive recovery services.

Now, investigators are looking for other potential victims. If you have any information that can help, please call the Precinct One Human Trafficking Hotline at (832) 927-1650.