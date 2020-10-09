Ask 2: Why such an increase in Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico storms?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: 2020 was predicted and has been an exceptional year for tropical storms. But why such an increase in Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico storms?

Answer: From KPRC 2′s Frank Billingsley -- “The water temps over the Gulf and the Caribbean are the warmest this year on the planet and the lack of El Niño has meant less shear, or upper level wind, to tear storms apart. So conditions have been perfect.”