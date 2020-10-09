74ºF

Ask 2: Why such an increase in Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico storms?

Frank Billingsley, Chief Meteorologist

Vehicles maneuver on a flooded road near a boat washed up near the road after Hurricane Sally moved through the area, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Orange Beach, Ala. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
HOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: 2020 was predicted and has been an exceptional year for tropical storms. But why such an increase in Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico storms?

Answer: From KPRC 2′s Frank Billingsley -- “The water temps over the Gulf and the Caribbean are the warmest this year on the planet and the lack of El Niño has meant less shear, or upper level wind, to tear storms apart. So conditions have been perfect.”

