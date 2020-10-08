77ºF

Local News

This is how the world responded to the vice presidential debate on social media

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: social media, Facebook, Twitter, coronavirus, Kamala Harris, Mike Pence
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence wave before the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence wave before the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – As Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris debated in Salt Lake CIty, Utah Wednesday night, social media lit up as topics turned from coronavirus to health care.

Here are some of the social media reactions that stood out as the debate waged on.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: