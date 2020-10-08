Houston transgender journalist, community leader Monica Roberts dies at 58

HOUSTON – Journalist and transgender activist Monica Roberts died recently at the age of 58, according to the Harris County Medical Examiner.

Roberts was the creator of the award-winning blog, TransGriot, which has been covering the trans community since 2006.

The details of Roberts' death have not been announced.

Roberts and her blog has gained notoriety for its covering of trans issues, setting the standard for how to posthumously identify and tell the stories of transgenders.

The GLAAD Media Award-winning blog not only covered the violence against, but also shared the accomplishments within the trans community, according to “Out” magazine.

“My blog is of vital importance, not just to me but to this entire community,” Roberts told “Out” at the time. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve run into some trans millennial who tells me that my blog inspired them to do this or inspired them to do that. At least five people have told me that reading my blog posts is what kept them from committing suicide. So every time I sit down and start writing a post, I keep that in mind — that what I’m writing may inspire someone who does not want to persevere.”

Roberts earned several award for her work including the Susan J Hyde Award for Longevity in the Movement at Creating Change in 2019 and outstanding blog at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2018, according to the LGBT-interest magazine, “Advocate.”

She was also listed in the “Out 100” list in 2019 and received the Phillips Brooks House Association’s Robert Coles Call of Service Award in 2016 and the Virginia Prince Transgender Pioneer Award in 2015, according to TransgenderMap.com.

She was also a vocal voice in Texas politics.

Roberts is a Black transgender woman born in Houston in 1962. She graduate from Jones High School in 1980 and then graduated the University of Houston in 1984.

Across nearly two decades, her work has appeared in the the Bilerico Project, Ebony.com, The Huffington Post, Advocate, Loop21.com, Transadvocate, Racialicious, Feministe, Global Comment, What Tami Said and Womanist Musings.

The TransGriot originally started as a column in 2004.

Many reacted to the news of Roberts' untimely death on social media:

“I’m shocked at the sudden loss of [Monica Roberts,]” activist and producer Imara Jones wrote. “For trans journalists she was a pioneer and an essential North Star. I know so many of us will be deeply saddened by her passing.”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said: “The sudden death of @TransGriot is a huge loss. Her fierce advocacy for #trans rights was crucial and admirable. Let’s vow to remember her and stand in solidarity to advance her work. She worked to stop anti #transgender violence and discrimination. Rest in Power.”

I’m shocked at the sudden loss of ⁦@TransGriot⁩. For trans journalists she was a pioneer and an essential North Star. I know so many of us will be deeply saddened by her passing. #BlackTransLivesMatter ⁦@TransJA⁩ ⁦@translashmedia⁩ https://t.co/z0mkeDfsYT — imarajones (@imarajones) October 8, 2020

Saddened to hear the news that Ms. Monica Roberts (@TransGriot) passed this week. She was such a powerful force for Black trans journalism and I was honored to feature her expertise in last year's #TransObituariesProject. Her work and brilliance live on through us. #RestInPower pic.twitter.com/FfiYhhj1Co — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) October 8, 2020

The sudden death of @TransGriot is a huge loss. Her fierce advocacy for #trans rights was crucial and admirable. Let's vow to remember her and stand in solidarity to advance her work. She worked to stop anti #transgender violence and discrimination. Rest in Power. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 8, 2020

We have lost a local powerhouse; a beacon of light and inspiration. I offer endless love and my deepest condolences to the Houston GLBT Caucus, the Black Transwomen Organization, and everyone who was blessed to know Monica Roberts (@TransGriot). pic.twitter.com/579gNj8kZ6 — Marcel 🚨Early Voting: 5 Days (@MarcelMcClinton) October 8, 2020

The Black Trans community has lost a pioneer. The Trans community has lost a giant. The Texas Queer community has lost a champion. Monica Roberts, @TransGriot, you are so beloved, and we will continue your struggle. Sending light and love to all who were impacted by her life. pic.twitter.com/CLcrwBfx5Z — Angela Williams (@RevAngela_W) October 8, 2020

Devestated to learn of the passing of Monica Roberts (@TransGriot). I had the privilege of interviewing her several times and she was absolutely tireless. She did singlehandedly what so many local media outlets still fail to do: Honor transgender people in life and in death. — Samantha Allen (@SLAwrites) October 8, 2020