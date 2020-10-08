Ask 2: Who decides whether a stop sign is needed?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Who decides whether a stop sign is needed?

Answer: According to traffic experts, the City of Houston in combination with the city’s planning department, usually determines where to place stop signs, so that they provide the best benefit to the neighborhood as a whole.

Also keep in mind, determining where to place a stop sign is a methodical process that requires a lot of planning, so often the city’s engineering in conjunction with Houston Public Works and the Houston Police Department are also involved. Details that play a factor in where to place a stop sign include traffic flow, volume, intersection configuration, and traffic accident reports.