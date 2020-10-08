Ask 2: Is it okay to hang my face mask in my rear-view mirror?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.
Question: Is it okay to hang my face mask in my rear-view mirror?
Answer: According to AAA, the short answer is no. Here’s what they suggest:
Avoid hanging masks on mirror
- Mask, or other objects, hanging from mirror can partially block field of vision
- Eyes provide nearly 90% of info needed to respond to road conditions
- Sign spotting is largely function of side vision
- Obstruction can increase risk of crash
Where to put mask in car
- Glove box
- Center console
- Pants pocket
- Anywhere safe that doesn’t obstruct vision
