Ask 2: Is it okay to hang my face mask in my rear-view mirror?

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is it okay to hang my face mask in my rear-view mirror?

Answer: According to AAA, the short answer is no. Here’s what they suggest:

Avoid hanging masks on mirror

Mask, or other objects, hanging from mirror can partially block field of vision

Eyes provide nearly 90% of info needed to respond to road conditions

Sign spotting is largely function of side vision

Obstruction can increase risk of crash

Where to put mask in car

Glove box

Center console

Pants pocket

Anywhere safe that doesn’t obstruct vision