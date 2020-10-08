79ºF

Ask 2: Is it okay to hang my face mask in my rear-view mirror?

Anavid Reyes, Traffic Expert, KPRC

(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is it okay to hang my face mask in my rear-view mirror?

Answer: According to AAA, the short answer is no. Here’s what they suggest:

Avoid hanging masks on mirror

  • Mask, or other objects, hanging from mirror can partially block field of vision
  • Eyes provide nearly 90% of info needed to respond to road conditions
  • Sign spotting is largely function of side vision
  • Obstruction can increase risk of crash

Where to put mask in car

  • Glove box
  • Center console
  • Pants pocket
  • Anywhere safe that doesn’t obstruct vision

