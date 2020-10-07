Here is where you can find the Lego truck and get free Legos this week

HOUSTON – A brand new Lego store is opening in Willowbrook Mall. To help spread the word, the Lego truck is trolling around Houston giving away free Lego mini build kits.

Kids can choose from nine different mini builds. The truck dispenses the kits contact-free. After kids build their free kit, they can take it to the new Willowbrook Lego store to get another free surprise.

Here is where you can find the Lego truck this week:

Wed, Oct. 7, 2020

2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Houston Heights Fire Station

107 W 12th Street

Houston Texas 77008

Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Houston Heights Fire Station

107 W 12th Street

Houston Texas 77008

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

City Centre Plaza

800 Town & Country Blvd

Houston, TX 77024